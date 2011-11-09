* FY sales 16.05 bln euros vs f'cast 16 bln; op profit 853 mln vs f'cast 860 mln

* Sees 2011-12 like-for-like revenue growth of 5-8 pct

* Sees 2011-12 operating income growth of around 10 pct

* 2010-11 like-for-like revenue up 5.2 pct, op. income up 10.6 pct

* Shares down 2 pct, cautious on 2012 (Adds share reaction, analyst comment)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 9 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo SA said emerging markets and a recent acquisition in Brazil should underpin earnings growth in 2011-12 and it was ready to cut costs in response to depressed developed economies.

The world's second-biggest catering services group after Britain's Compass Group Plc is "feeling tensions" in continental Europe and the United States, but emerging markets remain dynamic, Chief Executive Michel Landel said on Wednesday.

Sodexo, also owner of the Lido cabaret nightclub in Paris, said it was ready to "decrease operating costs and improve productivity", notably through "sharing resources and centralising processes". It gave no further details.

Sodexo shares were down 2.2 percent by 0923 GMT, with the message on the economic picture clouding what some analysts said were solid growth prospects as Sodexo posted broadly in-line results for the year through August.

The company forecast organic sales growth of between 5 and 8 percent in 2011-12, having achieved 5.2 percent growth in the past year. It raised its dividend 8.1 percent after posting a 10.3 percent rise in net profit.

Sodexo bought Brazil's Puras do Brazil and French gourmet caterer Lenotre in September and said it had also agreed to buy Roth Bros, a U.S. group specialising in technical maintenance services with sales of about $100 million.

Landel said that while organic growth remained a priority, Sodexo was looking for further strategic acquisitions and notably wanted to expand its prestige business, which includes the Lido and Yachts de Paris river cruise operator.

He rebutted speculation Sodexo was interested in French gourmet caterer Hediard.

GROWTH OUTLOOK

Sodexo also expects operating profit to grow by around 10 percent at constant exchange rates in 2011-12.

"This 2011/12 guidance reflects growth potential for a year that looks challenging with expected pressure on employment," CM-CIC analyst Annick Thevenon said.

Oddo Securities said that while the 2011-12 guidance was "favourable for the top line", it looked weak for operating income, also citing disappointment in the size of the dividend hike.

Sales in the last fiscal year rose to 16.05 billion euros ($22 billion) while operating profit was up 10.6 percent at 853 million.

Analysts on average expected revenue of 16 billion euros and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 860 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Sodexo's own guidance was for like-for-like sales growth of around 4.5 percent and a 10 percent rise in operating profit.

Compass, which reports full-year results on Nov. 22, has forecast 2010-11 revenue growth of around 9 percent, helped by new business wins, acquisitions and cost cutting.

Sodexo, which operates in 80 countries and makes about 70 percent of revenue in catering, reaffirmed its medium-term target of annual average sales growth of 7 percent and said it was aiming for an operating margin of 6.3 percent of sales within four years.

Sodexo shares had risen 3.4 percent this year to give the company a market value of 8.4 billion euros. ($1=0.724 euros) (Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)