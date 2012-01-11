* Organic sales growth 6.8 pct in Q1
* Sees full-year organic sales growth of 5-8 pct
* Sees full-year operating profit up about 10 pct
* Slower trend in Europe, shares down 1.1 pct
(Adds CEO, CFO comments from call, details, share reaction)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 11 French catering-to-vouchers
group Sodexo kept its 2011-12 goals for higher revenue
and profit on Wednesday, despite tough conditions in Europe, as
emerging markets and the Rugby World Cup lifted first-quarter
sales.
The world's second-biggest catering services company after
Britain's Compass Group posted an 8.1 percent rise in
revenue to 4.61 billion euros ($5.9 billion) for the three
months ended Nov. 30.
Sodexo benefited from recent acquisitions in France, Brazil
and the United States, as well as from the hospitality contract
for the Rugby World Cup, while demand remained robust in
emerging markets.
First-quarter like-for-like sales rose 6.8 percent.
"While the global economic environment remains volatile,
revenues for the first three months of fiscal 2012 reflect
dynamic sales activity and are in line with our objectives for
the year," Chief Executive Michel Landel said in a statement.
Landel told analysts during a conference call that a tough
economic climate in Europe made decision-making slower and that
clients were also reducing discretionary spending.
"The pipeline is relatively strong as far as large contracts
are concerned, but it takes time (to clinch deals)," he said.
By 0918 GMT, Sodexo shares were down 1.1 percent as
investors focused on in-line sales figures and slow growth in
Europe.
"As expected, the trend is satisfactory in emerging markets
and to a lesser extent in the United States but remains slower
in Europe," one trader said.
Sodexo, which manages canteens and facilities for office
workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides
vouchers for meals and gifts, expects full-year organic sales
growth of between 5 and 8 percent in 2011-12.
The group also reiterated that it expected operating profit
to grow around 10 percent at constant exchange rates in 2011-12.
Recent acquisitions should add about 4 percent to consolidated
revenue for the year, it said.
Landel said that so far the business trend for December and
January was "roughly the same" as in the first quarter, while
finance head Sian Herbert-Jones said Sodexo had not yet seen any
signs of a slowdown in emerging economies such as Brazil.
Organic growth in the first quarter was driven by the
group's corporate division, which saw an increase of close to 20
percent in emerging markets in Latin America and Asia.
In continental Europe, Sodexo said it had 2.2 percent
organic growth in its corporate business, "despite a
particularly difficult economy" and mainly thanks to
"comprehensive service offerings to large companies" such as a
contract for Alcatel-Lucent in France, Poland and
Hungary.
The Rugby World Cup, held in September and October in New
Zealand, helped to generate corporate division organic sales
growth of 21 percent in the UK and Ireland, Sodexo added.
Last year Sodexo bought Brazil's Puras do Brazil, French
gourmet caterer Lenotre and Roth Bros, a U.S. group specialising
in technical maintenance services.
Sodexo, which operates in 80 countries and makes about 70
percent of revenue in catering, reaffirmed its medium-term
target of annual average sales growth of 7 percent and said it
was aiming for an operating margin of 6.3 percent of sales
within four years.
Sodexo shares are little changed so far this year, giving
the company a market value of around 8.8 billion euros.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and James Regan; Editing by
Caroline Jacobs and Will Waterman)