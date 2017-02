PARIS Jan 11 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo kept its 2011-12 goals for higher revenue and profit on Wednesday, despite a tough economic environment in Europe, as emerging markets and the Rugby World Cup lifted first-quarter sales.

The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group posted an 8.1 percent rise in revenue to 4.61 billion euros ($5.89 billion) for the three months ended Nov. 30. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)