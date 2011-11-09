PARIS Nov 9 French catering and vouchers group Sodexo said it was cautious about the increasingly uncertain economic climate in developed countries, while strong emerging markets and a recent acquisition in Brazil would underpin revenue and profit growth in 2011-12.

The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group also said it would benefit from the London 2012 Olympics, as well as the Rugby World Cup, which finished last month.

Sodexo said on Wednesday it would hike its dividend by 8.1 percent after posting a 10.3 percent rise in 2010-11 net profit. Sodexo's fiscal year ends on Aug. 31.

It predicted organic sales growth of between 5 percent and 8 percent in fiscal 2012, having achieved 5.2 percent growth in fiscal 2011, beating its own guidance.

Sodexo also expects operating profit to grow by around 10 percent at constant exchange rates in 2011-12.

Sodexo reported 2010-11 sales of 16.047 billion euros and operating profit of 853 million, up 10.6 percent.

The Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimates were for revenue of 16 billion euros and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 860 million.

Sodexo's own guidance was for like-for-like sales growth of around 4.5 percent and a 10 percent increase in operating profit. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)