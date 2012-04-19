PARIS, April 19 French catering-to-vouchers
group Sodexo said robust demand in Latin and North
America lifted first-half results, but it narrowed its full-year
sales growth goal and remained cautious amid an uncertain
economic climate.
The world's second-biggest catering services company after
Britain's Compass Group kept its full-year operating
profit growth goal intact.
Sodexo said it now expected full year 2011-12 like-for-like
sales growth of 6-7 percent against a previous range of 5
percent to 8 percent.
Sodexo also benefited in the first-half from recent
acquisitions in France, Brazil and the United States, as well as
from the hospitality contract for the Rugby World Cup.
First-half operating profit rose to 559 million euros
($733.55 million) on sales of 9.07 billion euros.
Like-for-like sales growth was 6.4 percent.
Sodexo, which manages canteens and facilities for office
workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides
vouchers for meals and gifts, reiterated that it expected
operating profit to grow around 10 percent at constant exchange
rates in 2011-12.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)