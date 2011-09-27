PARIS, Sept 27 Sodexo's chief executive on Tuesday reaffirmed the French catering and vouchers group's financial targets for this fiscal year despite a challenging economic climate.

Chief Executive Michel Landel also told Reuters the group would focus on integrating Brazilian corporate caterer Puras do Brasil, which it bought this summer, but would not rule out "small and medium-sized buys".

"We have given our financial goals, we are maintaining our goals," Landel said when asked if global recession fears were weighing on the group's fiscal fourth quarter. He declined to comment on the quarter ahead of the group's full-year results announcement slated for Nov. 9.

Sodexo, the world's second largest catering group after Britain's Compass Group, has forecast full-year organic revenue growth of around 4.5 percent and aims to increase its operating profit by 10 percent for the year ended Aug. 31.

Landel spoke to Reuters after a news conference on the finalisation of the acquisition of French gourmet caterer Lenotre. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)