UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 14 French catering, facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo kept its full-year and medium-term goals after cost cuts, the Rugby World Cup in England and sustained North American demand helped first-half operating profit rise 6.1 percent.
The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group said operating income excluding exceptional items in the six months to Feb. 29 reached 658 million euros ($741 million).
Excluding currency effects, operating profit rose 7.9 percent, Sodexo said in a statement.
The group, which joined the CAC 40 index of French blue-chips in March, reiterated its forecast for like-for-like sales to rise around 3 percent and operating profit at constant exchange rates and excluding one-time items to grow around 8 percent in the year ending Aug. 31.
This was after revenue grew 3.7 percent like-for-like in the first half to 10.596 billion euros.
Sodexo also kept a medium-term objective of average annual revenue growth excluding currency effects of between 4 percent and 7 percent, and average annual growth in operating profit excluding currency effects of between 8 percent and 10 percent. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.