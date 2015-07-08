PARIS, July 8 Sodexo, a French facilities management and vouchers group, lowered its annual sales goal on Wednesday, blaming a more difficult economic climate in Latin America and Europe, but maintained its profit growth goal.

The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group reported like-for-like sales growth of 2.2 percent to 15.14 billion euros ($16.67 billion) in the nine months to May 31. It was in line with the 2.2 percent growth seen in the first half.

Sodexo said it now expected a rise of around 2.5 percent in comparable full-year sales, having previously forecast growth of around 3 percent.

It still expects a rise of around 10 percent in operating profit this year, at constant exchange rates and excluding exceptional items.

($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leila Abboud)