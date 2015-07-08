PARIS, July 8 Sodexo, a French
facilities management and vouchers group, lowered its annual
sales goal on Wednesday, blaming a more difficult economic
climate in Latin America and Europe, but maintained its profit
growth goal.
The world's second-biggest catering services company after
Britain's Compass Group reported like-for-like sales
growth of 2.2 percent to 15.14 billion euros ($16.67 billion) in
the nine months to May 31. It was in line with the 2.2 percent
growth seen in the first half.
Sodexo said it now expected a rise of around 2.5 percent in
comparable full-year sales, having previously forecast growth of
around 3 percent.
It still expects a rise of around 10 percent in operating
profit this year, at constant exchange rates and excluding
exceptional items.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leila Abboud)