PARIS Jan 13 French food services and facilities management group Sodexo kept its full-year goals on Wednesday as it posted organic revenue growth of 4.7 percent for the first quarter of 2015/16, lifted by the Rugby World Cup in England.

The world's No.2 catering services company after Britain's Compass Group said an acceleration of revenue growth in senior and healthcare services in the United States also helped limit the impact of a tougher environment in the oil and mining sectors.

Sodexo kept its forecast for underlying revenue growth of around 3 percent and a rise in operating profit, before exceptional items and excluding currency effects, of around 8 percent for the full year ending Aug. 31. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)