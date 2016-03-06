CAIRO, March 6 Egyptian real estate developer
SODIC has signed an agreement with Heliopolis Housing
to jointly develop 655 acres of land in east Cairo for
commercial and residential use, the firm said in a bourse
statement on Sunday.
"The total revenue expected for the project is estimated
around 30.35 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.88 billion)," it said
in the statement.
Demand for new housing in Egypt remains strong and the
sector has been resilient despite political turmoil.
SODIC, the country's third largest listed developer, will
receive 70 percent of the revenues from the housing unit sales
and 69.8 percent from the commercial unit sales, while
Heliopolis Housing will receive the rest.
The project, in New Heliopolis, is expected to include more
than 8,600 houses and the whole project will be completed over
ten years, SODIC said.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)