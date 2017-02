CAIRO, Sept 7 Egypt's third-biggest listed developer, SODIC < OCDI.CA >, posted a first-half net loss of 120 million Egyptian pounds ($20 million), the stock exchange said on Wednesday.

The real estate firm, which does not fully recognise revenues until it delivers units, made a first-half net profit of 50.7 million pounds last year.

The stock exchange did not provide further details. (Reporting by Maha Dahan)