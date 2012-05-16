CAIRO May 16 Egyptian real estate developer
SODIC appointed a new board of directors and named the
country's former top financial regulator as its new
non-executive chairman, it said in a statement released on
Wednesday.
The political and economic turmoil after Hosni Mubarak's
ouster early last year badly hurt Egypt's third-biggest listed
developer, whose 135 million Egyptian pound ($22.4 million)
profit in 2010 slid into a 193 million pound loss in 2011.
A court ruling in March fined and sentenced the firm's
former chairman Magdi Rasekh in absentia to prison over
corruption charges in connection with a real estate deal. Rasekh
was the father-in-law of ousted President Hosni Mubarak's eldest
son Alaa.
The new board, elected by shareholders for a three-year term
on Tuesday, immediately chose lawyer Hani Sarei-Eldin as
non-executive chairman while reappointing Maher Maksoud as
vice-chairman and managing director.
Sarei-Eldin was chairman of the Egyptian Capital Market
Authority for two terms until 2007.
"Dr. Sarie-Eldin brings with him a wealth of experience and
expertise through his legal and regulatory background and his
intensive knowledge of the real estate and finance industries,"
the company said in a statement.
SODIC said in April it had several projects lined up for
launch and had made progress on issues surrounding its land
bank, securing a development plan from the government for a key
housing project.
The statement gave no details of the new board's makeup.
SODIC shares were trading 0.5 percent lower by midday
session.
($1 = 6.0352 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting By Tamim Elyan; editing by Patrick Werr and Elaine
Hardcastle)