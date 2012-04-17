BRIEF-Imf Bentham updates on confidential Australian case completion
* Following completion of an Australian matter, anticipates receiving gross revenue of approximately $2.7mln
CAIRO, April 17 Egyptian real estate developer SODIC said on Tuesday it fell to a net loss last year, when the industry was thrown into turmoil by challenges to state land sales and a mass uprising.
SODIC, the country's third-biggest listed developer, reported a loss of 193 million Egyptian pounds ($31.96 million) for 2011 after making a profit of 135 million pounds a year earlier, it said in a statement published by the stock exchange.
($1 = 6.0387 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Tom Pfeiffer)
* Announces that its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 llc (Bentham IMF 1), has funded its first matter
* Ronald Chan has accepted company's invitation to join its board as an Executive Director