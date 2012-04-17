* Shares slump 4 pct
* Company reports progress on land bank issues
* Says cash position is healthy
(Adds detail)
CAIRO, April 17 Egyptian real estate developer
SODIC said on Tuesday it made a net loss last year,
when the industry was thrown into turmoil by legal challenges to
state land sales and a mass uprising.
However, the country's third-biggest listed developer
painted a more upbeat picture for 2012.
SODIC reported a loss of 193 million Egyptian pounds ($32
million) for 2011 after making a profit of 135 million pounds a
year earlier, it said in a statement published by the stock
exchange.
Its shares fell 4 percent on the Egyptian Exchange,
outpacing a 1.2 percent drop by the benchmark EGX30 index
.
Analysts say they are focusing less on the results of
Egyptian property firms than on their balance sheets and their
progress rolling out projects and securing pre-sales given the
economy is still suffering from last year's uprising and that
doubts linger about the sanctity of some industry contracts.
"During a tough 2011 SODIC preserved the strength of its
balance sheet, improved cash collection delinquency rates,
increased receivables and maintained healthy levels of cash on
hand," the company said in a statement.
It said it had several projects lined up for launch and had
made progress on issues surrounding its land bank, securing a
development plan from the government for a key housing project.
A successful launch of its Westown Residences project in
Cairo, designed since the uprising that ousted President Hosni
Mubarak last year, had given the company a base for a strong
first quarter of 2012, it said.
"SODIC has achieved 711 million pounds of net new contracted
sales for Q1 2012, selling out all projects launched
post-revolution," it said.
The company said this month a court ruling that fined and
sentenced its former chairman to prison over corruption charges
would have no impact on its shareholders or its assets.
($1 = 6.0387 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer and Ehab Farouk; Editing by David
Hulmes)