CAIRO, July 25 Egypt's government has given
property developer SODIC an extra two years to
complete two phases of an upscale residential development west
of Cairo after it asked for more time, the company said on
Wednesday.
"The New Urban Communities Authority approved the request to
extend the period to five years," SODIC said in a statement
referring to the third and fourth phases of its Allegria
project.
Allegria, one of several new suburbs built on the outskirts
of the congested capital, includes 1,200 villas and houses,
according to SODIC's website.
The project covers covers 3.6 million square metres of land,
or about 700 feddans. The two phases whose completion date was
pushed back cover 81 feddans, the company said.
The extension follows an agreement SODIC reached with the
authorities in March to develop projects on its land bank in
West Cairo within three years, in a move that protected the
assets from possible legal challenges.
Egypt's real estate industry was thrown into turmoil by last
year's popular uprising against President Hosni Mubarak and
legal challenges to state land sales, which both sapped demand
for higher-end property.
SODIC, the country's third-biggest listed developer, has
been spared much of the legal uncertainty over land bank
ownership that damaged investor confidence in the sector.
The company said in April it had sold out all the projects
it had launched since last year's uprising.
(Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by
Catherine Evans)