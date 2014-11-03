CAIRO Nov 3 SODIC, Egypt's third-largest listed property developer, said on Monday it had completed a 1 billion pound ($139 million) capital increase to help finance new projects.

SODIC said in a statement it had managed to cover 99.2 percent of its rights issue, which was deeply discounted, and would seek no more. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Lin Noueihed; editing by David Clarke)