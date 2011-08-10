CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's new towns authority has
given SODIC , the country's third-biggest listed
developer, a six-month grace period to finish part of its
flagship Beverly Hills project, a newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
"The New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) granted SODIC a
grace period to complete its 'Villas' project, part of the
Beverly Hills project, and pay all due instalments for the
land," said financial daily al-Borsa, citing a top official in
Cairo's Sheikh Zayed City where the project is located.
NUCA had threatened to withdraw some land from SODIC because
of delays in the project, the paper said. Beverly Hills will
include residential and commercial property stretching over 1.75
million square metres.
(Reported by Sarah Mikhail; Editing by Dan Lalor)