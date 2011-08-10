CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's new towns authority has given SODIC , the country's third-biggest listed developer, a six-month grace period to finish part of its flagship Beverly Hills project, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"The New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) granted SODIC a grace period to complete its 'Villas' project, part of the Beverly Hills project, and pay all due instalments for the land," said financial daily al-Borsa, citing a top official in Cairo's Sheikh Zayed City where the project is located.

NUCA had threatened to withdraw some land from SODIC because of delays in the project, the paper said. Beverly Hills will include residential and commercial property stretching over 1.75 million square metres. (Reported by Sarah Mikhail; Editing by Dan Lalor)