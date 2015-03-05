CAIRO, March 5 SODIC, Egypt's third-largest listed property developer, said it made a net profit of 154.3 million Egyptian pounds ($20.2 million) in 2014 after a loss of 477.1 million pounds the previous year.

SODIC, also known as Sixth of October Development and Investment Co., said in a statement on Thursday it had revenues of 1.37 billion pounds in 2014, up from 1.32 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; editing by David Clarke)