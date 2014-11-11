CAIRO Nov 11 SODIC, Egypt's third-largest listed property developer, reported a 37.4 percent rise in nine-month net profit on Tuesday.

SODIC, also known as Sixth of October Development and Investment Co., said net profit rose to 109.71 million Egyptian pounds ($15.34 million) from 79.86 million a year earlier.

(1 U.S. dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Jason Neely)