CAIRO, June 16 Egyptian property developer SODIC is considering a 1 billion Egyptian pound ($139.86 million) rights issue, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

"The board of directors have agreed to submit a suggestion to the extraordinary general assembly to look into increasing the capital of the firm," the statement said, adding that it would look to raise around 1 billion pounds divided over 250 million shares worth four pounds each. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)