BRIEF-VideoBurst starts cooperation with Google
* Cooperation involves lowering the threshold for companies to start to produce and distribute online video on YouTube
CAIRO May 8 U.S Investment group Ripplewood has acquired a 10 percent stake in Egyptian property developer SODIC , a source informed about the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
"Ripplewood bought a 10 percent stake in SODIC's shares," the source said.
On Wednesday EFG Hermes said in a statement it sold a part of its stake in SODIC, amounting to 9.9 percent of their shares in the company. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK, March 14 Nasdaq Inc has provided blockchain technology to run a new exchange to trade guaranteed advertising contracts as more mainstream finance projects using the record keeping software move into the real world.
LONDON, March 14 The dollar rose before the start on Tuesday of a Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to raise U.S. interest rates while euro zone government bond yields headed higher as investor nerves over an election in the Netherlands appeared to ease slightly.