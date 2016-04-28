CAIRO, April 28 SODIC, Egypt's
third-largest listed real estate developer, expects contracted
sales to reach about 4.9 billion Egyptian pounds ($552 million)
in 2016, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.
The company also said that contracted sales for 2015 came to
about 4.4 billion pounds.
SODIC more than doubled its full-year profit in 2015 to
321.3 million pounds from 154.3 million a year earlier,
attributing the increase to rising demand in Cairo's affluent
eastern suburbs and for coastal summer homes.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by David Clarke)