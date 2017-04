Feb 29 Online lender SoFi said former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank AG Anshu Jain, has become an adviser to the company.

Jain, who has worked with the German bank for about 20 years, is also expected to join SoFi as a board member eventually.

The online lender has funded more than $7 billion in mortgages, personal loans and student loan refinancing. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)