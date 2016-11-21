PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG Nov 21 Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group said on Monday it had scraped an asset-swap deal with Dalian Wanda Group, which is seeking a backdoor listing for its commercial property business in Shanghai.
Soft Rock, said in a statement it had been in discussions with Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, to issue company shares in exchange for all the shares in Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties.
"After repeated discussion, all the parties were not able to reach consensus on the timetable of the asset restructure," the company, whose shares have been suspended since Sept. 26, said.
Dalian Wanda Group declined to comment.
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties was delisted from Hong Kong on Sept. 20 via a $4.4 billion buyout and the company aimed to relist it in China where it hopes for a higher valuation.
Soft Rock will resume trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Clare Jim; editing by David Clarke)
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.
Jan 26 Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.