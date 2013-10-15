TOKYO Oct 15 Japanese mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp and part-owned subsidiary GungHo Online Entertainment Inc will buy 51 percent of Finnish smartphone game maker Supercell for 150 billion yen ($1.53 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Supercell, which makes games for Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad devices, will be able to collaborate with GungHo when developing games, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday. The two games makers already promote each others' titles.

SoftBank will provide 80 percent of the funding and GungHo will provide 20 percent, the Nikkei reported.

SoftBank and GungHo said they had no immediate comment on the matter when contacted by Reuters. Supercell could not be immediately reached for comment.