TOKYO Oct 15 Japanese mobile phone carrier
SoftBank Corp and part-owned subsidiary GungHo Online
Entertainment Inc will buy 51 percent of Finnish
smartphone game maker Supercell for 150 billion yen ($1.53
billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported.
Supercell, which makes games for Apple Inc's iPhone
and iPad devices, will be able to collaborate with GungHo when
developing games, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday. The two games
makers already promote each others' titles.
SoftBank will provide 80 percent of the funding and GungHo
will provide 20 percent, the Nikkei reported.
SoftBank and GungHo said they had no immediate comment on
the matter when contacted by Reuters. Supercell could not be
immediately reached for comment.