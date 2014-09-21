TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's SoftBank Corp
said it expected a gain of about 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion)
from Alibaba Group Holding's share listing in New York,
where the Chinese e-commerce leader surged 38 percent on its
first day of trade.
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son also told CNBC that he would want
to own more of Alibaba, although he reiterated that the Japanese
mobile carrier and Internet media company was happy with the
current 32 percent stake, which made it the Chinese company's
biggest shareholder.
Asked if he would like more of Alibaba, Son told CNBC on
Friday: "Of course."
Pressed on the likelihood of buying more shares, Son added:
"Anything is possible but we are happy the way it is."
He said SoftBank considered Alibaba a core holding and he
was upbeat about the Chinese company's future.
"My point of view is that this is the true beginning of
Alibaba," he said. "I'm very, very optimistic."
SoftBank said in a statement on Saturday that it would book
the estimated 500 billion yen gain in the half-year to
end-September and would announce a precise figure at a later
time. The gain was recorded to reflect Alibaba's increased asset
value with the issuance of new shares and the conversion of
preference shares to common stock in conjunction with the
listing.
The Chinese e-commerce leader's shares surged in their
Friday debut on the New York Stock Exchange as investors jumped
at what is likely to rank as the largest IPO in history, betting
on Chinese growth and a company that accounts for 80 percent of
that country's online sales.
(1 US dollar = 109.0100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Teppei Kasai and Yoshiyasu Shida;
Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)