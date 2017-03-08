LONDON, March 8 Japan's SoftBank is to
place a roughly $8 billion stake in ARM, the British chip
designer it bought last year, into an investment fund it has
created with Saudi Arabia, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday.
SoftBank, run by founder Masayoshi Son, bought ARM,
Britain's most valuable technology company, for $32 billion last
year.
The FT cited two people close to the situation as saying
SoftBank would place 25 percent of ARM into the fund. It said
the fund was also seeking to secure the backing of Mubadala, the
Abu Dhabi state-backed investment group, which wanted the fund
to own a portion of ARM.
The FT said the British government, which backed the initial
takeover, had been notified of the transaction and did not raise
any concerns.
