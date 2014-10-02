Oct 2 Softbank Corp's investment in a Hollywood
movie studio represents the coming out party for two new players
in the U.S. entertainment industry -- the Japanese
telecommunications company and Nikesh Arora, the former Google
Inc executive running a new media and internet company.
Two months after unexpectedly decamping from
Google for SoftBank, Arora struck a $250
million deal for a minority stake in Legendary Entertainment,
announced on Thursday. Earlier, he had tried
unsuccessfully to strike a partnership with DreamWorks
Animation, sources said.
As CEO of San Carlos, California-based SoftBank Internet and
Media Inc, Arora is charged with investing in and operating
media and digital media companies, including music, e-commerce
and gaming, said one person close to Softbank. Softbank,
owned by legendary investor Masayoshi Son, owns U.S. mobile
carrier Sprint and is the largest investor in China e-commerce
company Alibaba.
At Google, Arora oversaw sales, marketing and partnerships,
an outsider's job at a company, where engineering skills are
prized above all else.
The buttoned-down and polished Arora, who has a masters
degree in business from Northeastern University and previously
worked at T-Mobile Europe, became one of the most powerful
Google executives, and the highest paid in 2012, when he made
$51 million in cash and stock.
Several former colleagues described Arora as very effective
at getting results, often by eschewing the collaborative,
consensus-based culture within Google.
"He didn't really try hard to convince people that he didn't
need to convince," recalled one former Google executive, who
declined to be identified. "He would be willing to say 'we need
to do this, get it done.' He valued execution."
He also had a reputation for being brutally direct,
particularly with people he viewed as unprepared, the former
colleagues said.
A representative for Arora declined to make him available
for an interview or to respond to comments about him. Google
also declined to comment.
The Google business chief rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's
elite while selling ads and making deals.
Arora is "perfectly placed" to build Softbank's media
portfolio, said Sir Martin Sorrell, the chief executive of
advertising group WPP, citing Arora's "knowledge gleaned from
his years at Google about the media community."
Arora advocated for Google to acquire online movie company
Netflix in 2009, according to one former Google employee who was
present when Arora pitched the idea to Google's senior executive
team. At the time, Netflix had a market cap of roughly $3
billion, compared to its current $27 billion valuation.
Arora also proposed at the time that Google should acquire
LoveFilm, a UK-based streaming video company that was later
acquired by Amazon in 2011, the person said.
But the ideas never progressed beyond internal
deliberations, as Google executives at the time were more
interested in developing ad-supported online video through the
company's YouTube website, the person added.
'PLUGGED IN'
Arora was a frequent attendee at events frequented by media
and tech elite, such as the World Economic Forum in Davos,
Switzerland and the Allen & Co conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.
"He was very plugged in with the top management at Fox and
some of the studios," recalls one former colleague, referring to
Twentieth Century Fox, which produced the 2013 comedy film 'The
Internship' depicting Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson as fictional
Google interns.
When Arora ran Google's European, Middle East and Africa
operations during his early years at the company, he broke free
of the Silicon Valley-based committee which approved all new
hires, according to several people then at Google.
Arora convinced the company to let him established his own
hiring process, a coup which turned heads throughout the
company, the people said.
Arora occupied a large corner office with sweeping views of
London, an anomaly in an egalitarian corporate culture where
most employees work in open cubicles and where even former Chief
Executive Eric Schmidt shared an office with an engineer for
several years, according to the former Google manager.
"He made the argument that he had to meet with important
people," the person recalled.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Peter Henderson)