BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
May 21 Softbank Corp is seeking to raise about 400 billion yen ($3.90 billion) through a sale of retail bonds to finance its bid for No.3 U.S. mobile phone carrier Sprint Nextel Corp, the Nikkei reported.
The proceeds from the offering, which is expected to be launched as early as next month, will also be used for redeeming existing bonds, the newspaper said.
Daiwa Securities Co, Nomura Securities Co and Mizuho Securities Co are expected to be among the five lead managers for the planned bond sale, the Japanese daily reported.
SoftBank, which has proposed a $20 billion offer for a 70 percent stake in Sprint, is locked in a battle with billionaire Charlie Ergen's Dish Network Corp to control the U.S. wireless carrier.
Dish last week said a subsidiary would sell $2.5 billion in debt to help finance its proposed $25 billion offer for Sprint.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.