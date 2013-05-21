BRIEF-Tangoe announces suspension of trading from Nasdaq
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
TOKYO May 21 Japan's SoftBank Corp will issue 400 billion yen ($3.9 billion) in retail bonds in June, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.
Japanese mobile operator SoftBank launched a $20 billion bid for U.S. wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp last year, which is now facing an opposing bid from satellite TV service Dish Network Corp.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.