TOKYO Oct 16 SoftBank Corp said on
Wednesday it was in talks on the purchase of a stake in U.S.
wireless device distributor Brightstar Corp, but no decisions
had been reached on a possible deal.
The Nikkei business daily reported that the Japanese tech
and telecoms group was in the final stages of talks to buy a
majority stake in Brightstar in a deal worth more than 100
billion yen ($1 billion).
SoftBank said in a statement: "We are in discussions on this
matter but at this time we have not made any decision."
SoftBank said on Tuesday it would pay 150 billion yen for a
51 percent stake in Finnish mobile game maker Supercell, maker
of hit games "Clash of Clans" and "Hay Day". The latest
deal-making drive follows a $21.6 billion acquisition of U.S.
mobile carrier Sprint Corp earlier this year.