GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rises after Dow tops 20,000 for first time, dollar on defensive
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
SOFTBANK CEO SON SAYS $50 BLN U.S. INVESTMENT TO COME FROM $100 BLN FUND HE IS SETTING UP WITH SAUDI ARABIA'S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND, OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS - WALL STREET JOURNAL
LIMA, Jan 25 A massive graft inquiry in Peru has put a damper on robust growth projections for this year as the "Odebrecht effect" chills investments and stalls public works projects, the government said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.