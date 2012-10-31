TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Softbank Corp said on Wednesday it is mulling various options with regard to its future stake in eAccess Ltd, which it acquired in a $1.84 billion deal earlier this month.

Softbank chief executive Masayoshi Son said it had not changed its intention to buy a 100 percent stake in the rival wireless carrier.

Japanese media reported this week Softbank is considering selling its majority stake in eAccess after it completes the buyout next February.