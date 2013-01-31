Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Jan 31 Softbank Corp, Japan's third largest mobile carrier, posted a 12.6 percent rise in operating profit in the nine months to December, as iPhone subscriptions stayed strong, the company said on Thursday.
Softbank, which made history last year by agreeing to buy Sprint Nextel Corp for $20.1 billion in the biggest foreign acquisition for a Japanese company to date, also said its subscribers increased 2.37 million in the nine-month period. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)