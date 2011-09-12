(Corrects paragraph 1 to $129-$257 million, not billion)

TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese telecoms firm Softbank Corp will invest 10 to 20 billion yen ($129-$257 million) in a new power generation business that it aims to set up by the spring of 2012, top executive Masayoshi Son said on Monday.

Softbank will also seek other investors in the plan, he said.

"It is difficult to seek investors until the government gives more clarity on the price at which utilities will be forced to buy power," Son said on the sidelines on the launch of his new initiative to promote renewable energy. ($1 = 77.750 Japanese Yen)