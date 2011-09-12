(Corrects paragraph 1 to $129-$257 million, not billion)
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese telecoms firm Softbank
Corp will invest 10 to 20 billion yen ($129-$257
million) in a new power generation business that it aims to set
up by the spring of 2012, top executive Masayoshi Son said on
Monday.
Softbank will also seek other investors in the plan, he
said.
"It is difficult to seek investors until the government
gives more clarity on the price at which utilities will be
forced to buy power," Son said on the sidelines on the launch of
his new initiative to promote renewable energy.
($1 = 77.750 Japanese Yen)
