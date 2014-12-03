Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Dec 4 Japanese mobile carrier SoftBank Corp said on Thursday it will invest $250 million in GrabTaxi, the largest mobile taxi booking app firm in Southeast Asia, to become its largest shareholder.
(Reporting by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)