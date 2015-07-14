HONG KONG, July 14 (IFR) - Softbank Group has named Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to conduct investor meetings for a potential bond issue.

A Reg S US dollar or Euro deal for the Japanese telecommunications firm could follow.

Investor meetings will begin in Hong Kong and Singapore on Wednesday. Meetings will also take place in Europe later this week. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)