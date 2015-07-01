TOKYO, July 1 SoftBank Group Corp said
on Wednesday it had hired former LinkedIn Corp
executive Deep Nishar as managing director of investments as the
Japanese telecoms conglomerate targets growth overseas to
counter a shrinking domestic market.
Nishar will be based in San Carlos, California, and report
to SoftBank President Nikesh Arora, it said in a statement.
Since 2009, Nishar was responsible for LinkedIn's global
product strategy. He was also Google's senior product director
for the Asia-Pacific region, the statement added.
SoftBank, which bought U.S. carrier Sprint in 2013, is
one of Japan's most acquisitive companies. Last month, it
announced a $1 billion investment in South Korean online
retailer Coupang, and said it was teaming up with Bharti
Enterprises and Taiwan's Foxconn to invest about $20
billion in solar projects in India.
