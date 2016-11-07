TOKYO Nov 7 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported on Monday a 6.8 percent rise in operating profit for the July-September quarter, thanks to a strong showing by its domestic telecommunications business.

Second-quarter profit rose to 334.7 billion yen ($3.21 billion) from 313.4 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with a 287 billion yen average estimate from two analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

SoftBank completed in September the $32 billion acquisition of UK chip designer ARM Holdings, Britain's most valuable technology company, in Japan's largest ever outbound deal. ($1 = 104.3800 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)