WASHINGTON, March 1 The Security and Exchanges
Commission said on Wednesday it froze assets of traders using
brokerage accounts in London and Singapore to obtain more than
$3.6 million in possibly illegal profits before the announcement
that SoftBank Group Corp agreed to acquire Fortress Investment
Group.
"The SEC's emergency action to freeze the proceeds of the
traders' highly suspicious transactions within days of the
public announcement ensures that the profits cannot be removed
from the accounts while the agency's investigation of the
trading continues," the SEC said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Writing by Doina Chiacu;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)