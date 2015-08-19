Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Aug 19 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday that President and Chief Operating Officer Nikesh Arora would buy about 60 billion yen ($483 million) worth of the company's shares in the open market over the next six months.
Arora's purchase would be in a personal capacity and board members are fully supportive of his decision, the Japanese telecoms group said in a statement. Arora became president of Softbank in May.
"My past year with the SoftBank Group has been very rewarding. As a measure of commitment, I have decided to take a personal bet on the SoftBank Group and ensure an alignment of vision with our founder, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son," SoftBank quoted Arora as saying in the statement.
SoftBank has a market capitalisation of about $72.2 billion. ($1 = 124.2500 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order