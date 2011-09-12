* Softbank to invest 10 to 20 bln yen in power generation
* Softbank seeks partners to seed project finance money
* Son: Pan-Asia smart grid the road to energy sustainability
TOKYO, Sept 12 Masayoshi Son, the billionaire
founder of Japanese telecom firm Softbank Corp , said
wind and geothermal power will likely be key components of his
new power generation business, along with solar power.
"Globally, wind power in particular has very good cost
performance," Son said Monday on the sidelines of a symposium
held at the launch of the Japan Renewable Energy Foundation,
which he founded.
Son, who put in 1 billion yen of his own money to create the
foundation in the wake of Japan's nuclear crisis, said Softbank
will invest 10 to 20 billion yen ($129-$257 million) in the new
business that it aims to set up by the spring of 2012.
Softbank, Japan's No.3 mobile phone operator and distributor
of Apple Inc's iPhone in Japan, will reinvest any
returns on the investment into renewable energy sources for 40
years, Son said.
Son is also seeking partners to help seed project finance
money of several hundreds of billions of yen.
Japan last month passed a bill to promote investment in
renewable energy sources by requiring utilities to buy
electricity from solar and other renewable sources, which could
help new forays into the country's insular power business.
But key details, such as the price at which utilities will
be required to buy power, and whether or not utilities can
refuse to buy, remain undecided.
Son said the lack of clarity made it difficult to approach
potential investors.
"(And) If the utilities can refuse to buy, the (push for
renewables) will not grow at all."
Son also said that to make renewable energy a viable and
stable source of power over the long term, Japan needs to
spearhead the creation of an Asia-wide smart grid, linked via
undersea cables, connecting different energy sources and users.
"I am tired of hearing what can't be done," Son said. "This
(pan-Asia smart-grid network) may take 20 to 30 years. But I
think it's clear to the people what needs to be done."
$1 = 77.750 Japanese Yen)
