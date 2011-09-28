(Follows alerts)

Sept 29 Japanese telecom firm Softbank Corp plans to launch a wireless data service this year that has the speed of fiber-optic networks, the Nikkei business daily said.

Details of the new service, which will have a maximum transmission speed of more than 100 megabits per second (mbps), will be disclosed by company President Masayoshi Son on Thursday, the business daily reported.

The new offering will make Softbank the fastest mobile network, the Nikkei said.

Softbank currently is the exclusive domestic carrier for Apple Inc's iPhone, but rival KDDI Corp is expected to start offering the phone early next year. With the new high-speed service, Softbank hopes to establish a business model that does not rely on the iPhone, the Nikkei said.

The company is expected to spend about 100 billion yen ($1.31 billion) on building infrastructure for the AXGP format -- a more technologically advanced version of the next-generation Personal Handy-phone System (PHS), the paper said.

The AXGP service will first hit urban areas, with the service area to be expanded to cover at least 90 percent of the nation's population by the end of fiscal 2012, the daily reported.

To use the service, consumers will have to buy small terminals and sign service contracts at Softbank shops and other locations. The monthly fee will be about 4,000 yen, almost the same as other high-speed services currently available, the Nikkei said.

($1 = 76.425 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)