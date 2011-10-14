BRIEF-Arconic comments on Elliott Management's multiple restatements of its own financial analysis
* Arconic comments on Elliott Management's multiple restatements of its own financial analysis
* Arconic comments on Elliott Management's multiple restatements of its own financial analysis
* Brookfield Renewable to issue C$200 million of preferred units
* Actinium pharmaceuticals announces pipeline expansion with initiation of clinical trial of actimab-m in multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: