EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real firms to 1-1/2 year peak on hopes of stronger inflows

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 16 The Brazilian real firmed on Thursday to the strongest in a year and a half after lawmakers voted to reopen an amnesty program for undeclared assets held abroad. The real strengthened as much as 0.9 percent to 3.0384 to the dollar before paring back gains to around 0.5 percent. The lower house of Congress approved the bill, which is expected to yield 13.2 billion reais in additional revenues, late on Wednesday. It will now return to