TOKYO Feb 29 Japan's Communications
Ministry panel said on Wednesday that it will allocate Softbank
Corp a coveted 900 Megahertz spectrum for high-speed
mobile services, as Japan's No.3 mobile phone operator races to
strengthen its network.
Softbank, which supplies Apple Inc's iPhone in
Japan along with KDDI Corp, is locked in a race to beef
up telecommunications networks in a mobile market dominated by
NTT Docomo Inc.
KDDI and NTT Docomo already have the rights to high-quality
bandwidths. Expectations that Softbank would gain the rights
have helped its share price rally 14 percent this month.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Mayumi Negishi and Nobuhiro Kubo;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)