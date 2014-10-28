UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Repeats to add slug)
MUMBAI Oct 28 Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday the Japanese telecom and media group would like to invest about $10 billion in India over the next 10 years as it ramps up its investments overseas.
"I have a strong willingness to invest more like $10 billion in the next 10 years," Son said in an interview to a Indian TV channel CNBC 18. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts