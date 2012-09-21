TOKYO, Sept 21 Softbank Corp, one of the two Japanese carriers selling Apple Inc's iPhone, said it was concerned the U.S. company does not have enough production capacity to meet demand for its latest device.

Demand for the iPhone 5 is greater than the first iPhone, Softbank's president and founder, Masayoshi Son, said Friday at one of his stores as sales of the phone began.

KDDI Corp, the other Japanese carrier offering the iPhone, said that it had already run out of the iPhone5.