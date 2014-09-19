TOKYO, Sept 19 SoftBank Corp has no plans to invest in messaging application Line Corp, Ken Miyauchi, chief operating officer of the Japanese telecommunications company, told reporters on Friday.

In July, the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo had reported that SoftBank and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd were in talks to invest in or enter a partnership with Line, owned by South Korea-based Naver Corp.

Line in February denied a media report that it was in talks to sell a stake to SoftBank. (Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Chris Gallagher)