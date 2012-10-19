Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 18 Japan's Softbank Corp, which is set to buy a 70 percent stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp, would not rule out making a competing bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Softbank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told the newspaper in an interview that his company may pursue mergers with other wireless carriers if opportunities present themselves.
Sprint Chief Executive Dan Hesse, who also took part in the interview, said that a merger between Sprint and carrier T-Mobile USA was possible in the long term, but that for now Sprint was focusing on closing the deal with Softbank.
Sprint was not available for comment outside of U.S. business hours.
Earlier this month, MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche Telekom unit, said they hoped to set themselves up as the leading provider of wireless services to cost-conscious U.S. customers by combining their assets.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
Feb 23 Security software provider Symantec Corp held talks to acquire FireEye Inc about six months ago, but is not currently pursuing a deal with the cyber security company, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.