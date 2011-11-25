Nov 26 Softbank Corp will redeem next month 32.4 billion yen ($417.10 million) in subordinated bonds that mature in 2016, which will lower its interest payments by about 5 billion yen, the Nikkei said.

Japan's No. 3 telecom firm is expected to exercise its call option as early as Dec. 15, redeeming the bonds five years before they mature by paying a premium of 7.5 percent over the issue price, the business daily reported.

The subordinated bonds, which have a yield of 5.95 percent, were issued by a group special-purpose company, the paper said.

The yield on the bonds is higher than current funding rates. Five-year straight bonds can be issued at a coupon rate of about 1 percent, the Nikkei said citing a Softbank executive.

The debt was issued in 2004 when Softbank bought fixed-line telecommunications firm Japan Telecom Co, now Softbank Telecom Corp, from U.S. investment fund Ripplewood Holdings LLC, the paper added. ($1 = 77.6800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)